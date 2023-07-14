A smorgasbord of dining deals will soon satisfy foodies' appetites in Northampton County as restaurant weeks kick off in Easton, south Bethlehem and the Saucon Valley area in the coming days.

Easton and Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks begin on Sunday and continue through July 22, while SouthSide Arts District's Summer Restaurant Week starts Monday and continues through July 23.

In total, more than 40 restaurants will offer fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions during the events.

Easton Restaurant Week

At Easton Restaurant Week, you can enjoy promotions at more than 20 Easton area restaurants, including Italian favorites such as Antonio’s Pizzeria, Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House, Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria and Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar.

For seafood fans, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market is serving up a $35, three-course dinner, featuring entree options such as broiled Alaskan haddock, broiled crab-stuffed tilapia and shrimp and grits, while Marblehead Chowder House is also presenting a $35, three-course dinner, with entree choices of bourbon salmon, Key West chicken and shrimp, mignon chopped steak, pasta di mare or shrimp stir fry.

Cuisines from around the world will be showcased, with 1001 Thai offering a $35, three-course menu, with entree options of massaman curry lamb, tilapia green curry and pad Thai soft shell crab; Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine presenting a $45, four-course menu, with entree options of keema matar, chicken saag, daal palak and paneer bhuna; and La Perla Tapatia offering a three-course, $28 menu, with entree choices such as birria tacos, shrimp tacos and enchiladas.

Additionally, the newly opened Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden - a restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots and a serious wine list at its heart - will offer a $45, three-course menu, with main course options of duck pasta, wiener schnitzel or roasted confit cauliflower.

Other promotions will include a $35, three-course dinner, with entree options of peach bourbon baby back ribs, blackberry truffle duck breast, lemon pesto pappardelle and more, at Porters' Pub & Restaurant; $40, three-course dinner, with entree options of crispy catfish, sweet tea barbecue chicken platter, lobster and shrimp cakes and more, at The Bayou Easton; $39.95, three-course dinner, with more than two dozen entree options (swordfish, Frenched chicken breast, pistachio-crusted salmon, apple and brie pizza and more), at River Grille; and $40, three-course dinner, with entree options of a smoked bacon cheddar bacon burger, blackbean and chickpea burger, blackened chicken sandwich and mussels and frites, at Two Rivers Brewing Company.

Also participating in Easton Restaurant Week are Big Papa's Restaurant & Catering, Billy’s Downtown Diner, Black & Blue, Easton Wine Project, Lehigh Valley BBQ, Pearly Baker's Alehouse and Quadrant Book Mart & Coffee House. Info: eastonrestaurantweek.com.

Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week

Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week will feature nearly a dozen participating restaurants, including familiar favorites such as Vassi's Drive-In and new finds such as Plaza Azteca.

Yianni's Taverna in Lower Saucon Township will offer a $39, three-course menu, with entree choices of chicken kapama, fennel rubbed pork belly or fillet of sole, while Springtown Inn in Springfield Township will present a $30, three-course menu, with second-course options of chicken piccata, seafood cakes or beef tenderloin tips over horseradish cream.

Diners can also dig into deals such as two burgers and two beers for $20.23 at Drip - The Flavor Lab in Hellertown, free sticky toffee pudding with the purchase of a Scottish entree at Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown, and $10 breakfast specials such as a blueberry cream cheese French toast bake with sausage and $12 lunch specials such as a roasted vegetable wrap with pasta salad at Art Cafe in Lower Saucon Township.

Other promotions will include one free cold appetizer with entree purchase at Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House; a cheesesteak with fries and a large soda for $9.99 at The Hellertown Crossroads Hotel; one appetizer (crab fries, butterfly shrimp, onion rings or snack-sized wings), two sandwiches (Philly cheesesteak, California cheeseburger or grilled chicken breast sandwich) for $25 at Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille, and one complimentary flight with a flight purchase at Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery/Wardog Spirits in Lower Saucon Township.

The event is presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, a partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"Are you ready for some sizzlin' summer deals, all in the fun of supporting local and enjoy the delicious flavors of our area?" a post on the business' Facebook page reads.

Individuals also can participate in a contest where two lucky winners will win four gift cards each to some of the participating businesses. To enter the contest, you must "like" the Chamber's Facebook post, comment below it by tagging two businesses you will be supporting during restaurant week, and the share the post on your timeline.

For more information, visit facebook.com/hlschamber.

SouthSide Arts District’s Summer Restaurant Week

The SouthSide Arts District invites you to "take your taste buds on an adventure" during its annual Summer Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday.

The south Bethlehem event will feature nearly a dozen participants, including new hot spots such as Toastique (buy any toast, get any smoothie 50% off when you mention "Restaurant Week") and Wonder Kitchen (get a 10% discount off your order when you mention "Restaurant Week").

Another new South Side addition, MacMart Mac N' Cheesery at Tally Ho Tavern, will offer $5 off your purchase of $25 or more when you mention Restaurant Week.

Mister Lee's Noodles will offer a $35, three-course menu, with second-course options of fried chicken ramen, cold and spicy ramen or green machine; and Social Still will offer a $39, three-course menu, with entree choices such as a lobster roll and "Something in the Orange" (yellowfin tuna, mango slaw, wasabi pea puree and yuzu citrus glaze).

Customers also can enjoy specials such as a $15 fried shrimp po'boy sandwich at F&A Grog House, blackberry jasmine iced tea and a peach ricotta tartine at Zekraft, and a "buy any burger and get 10% off any side" deal (when you mention "Restaurant Week") at Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grille.

Other participants will include The Flying V Poutinerie, Hummus House and Roasted.

For a chance to win a $100 gift card to the participating business of your choice, you can follow SouthSide Arts District on Facebook or Instagram @southsideartsdistrict, post a picture of yourself dining out during Restaurant Week at one of our participating locations, and include #tasteofsouthside in your post and tag SouthSide Arts District @southsideartsdistrict.

For more information, visit southsideartsdistrict.com/event/summer-restaurant-week-2/.