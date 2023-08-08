ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney has ruled on a police-involved shots fired incident in Allentown earlier this summer.

The Pennsylvania state trooper was justified in firing shots at a drug suspect on June 16, said Lehigh County DA Jim Martin in a news release Tuesday.

That suspect, Paris Bartlett, was due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on a slew of charges from the June incident, but the hearing was postponed to a later date, court officials said.

The police chase and shots fired started with a traffic stop at S. Third and W. Union streets. A trooper and an Allentown police officer tried to stop Bartlett, who was being surveilled as part of a drug investigation, after numerous traffic violations, Martin said.

That's when the 47-year-old Bartlett drove forward and hit the trooper, reversed into a car with two Allentown officers, then accelerated straight at the trooper, Martin said.

The trooper fired two shots, hitting the car's front windshield, and Bartlett took off, leading police on a high-speed chase through the city. He drove the wrong way on the Hamilton Street Bridge at one point, "endangering many operators," Martin said.

Troopers were able to stop Bartlett on S. Carlisle Street and had to physically remove him from the car, the DA said.

He was found with crack cocaine and marijuana.

Bartlett was taken to the hospital with injuries, but he had not been hit by the gunfire, Martin said.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and other drug and traffic offenses.

Martin said he reviewed many reports and videos in his investigation, and found the trooper was justified in firing his gun as it was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself and the Allentown office.