L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released more details about what led to a crash that injured a trooper and a young woman.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township.

Police say a trooper from the Fogelsville barracks was responding to a report of a school bus crash in Lower Macungie Township.

The trooper, with lights and siren on, was driving east on Hamilton Boulevard in the center turn lane when a car pulled right in front of the SUV, police said.

The vehicles crashed near the entrance to the Target Shopping Plaza, and both were heavily damaged.

The trooper reported minor injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for her injuries, police said. She had to be extricated from her car.

The crash is still under investigation.

As for the school bus crash the trooper was responding to, state police said it happened on Orchid Place but that no one was hurt.