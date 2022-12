NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - A truck crashed into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday night.

It happened in the 3700 block of Maple Street in North Whitehall Township just before 9:30 p.m.

A photographer for 69 news says four people were inside of the home at the time of the crash.

All four made it out of the home safely.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.