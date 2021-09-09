WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. – State police responded to a serious crash on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, Wednesday night.

A pickup truck crashed into an electrical pole and sign around 10:30 p.m.

A photojournalist for 69 News on scene said two people were hurt.

State police would not comment on injuries or what happened.

The road was expected to be closed at least for several hours.

