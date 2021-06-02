Car crash generic

HANOVER TWP., Pa. | A truck driver who police say intentionally crashed into a motorcycle back in 2019, has entered a plea deal.

Matthew Dietrich, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, police say, which is a felony in the first degree.

A suspected road rage incident led to the crash at Race Street and Willow Brook Road in Hanover Township nearly two years ago, authorities stated. 

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries due to Deitrich and the crash. Deitrich is set to be sentenced on July 22. 

