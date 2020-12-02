North Carolina-based trucker Dorando Love stops in the Lehigh Valley twice a month. He says it's almost impossible to find an overnight parking spot.
"Right here where I'm at now it's a nightmare. I'm lucky I even got a parking spot," he said. "Service area on the turnpike is much easier, but that can get congested also."
Salt Lake City's Shawn Harris has similar issues and says sometimes he has to find a back road to pull in for the night.
"In this area there's really not that many truck stops," he said. "Last night I parked in Lamar, Pennsylvania about three hours away."
The wide swath of warehouses has outpaced the number of overnight spaces needed for trucks.
Local ordinances prevent parking in neighborhoods.
Federal law says truckers must take a 10-hour-uninterrupted break where the truck can't move.
A 2018 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission survey showed 35 percent of responding truckers spent more than a half hour looking for place to park.
"There is no silver bullet solution to this at the moment," said Bob Dolan.
Dolan is a 41-year truck driver and president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association's Lehigh Chapter. He says there is talk between federal, state, and local groups on finding a fix.
One of the ideas is possibly using the private sector to build more truck stops.
"Parking a truck is not like parking your vehicle. Trucks average 53-foot-long trailers alone. It does take a lot of space to park," he said.
As for Love and Harris, they have the same plea.
"Get more parking," they said.
Dolan says a lot of truckers are forced to pull over alongside the highway to stop for the night, which is illegal and creates safety issues.