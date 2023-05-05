LOWER SAUCON, TWP. - A truck fire closed a stretch of I-78 Friday afternoon and snarled traffic for miles.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes about mile past the exit for Route 33 in Lower Saucon Township.

State Police say the driver of the truck was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest for treatment. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

As of 2 p.m., traffic was getting by in the left lane.