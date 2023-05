A vehicle fire is causing heavy delays on Interstate 78 in part of the Lehigh Valley.

The fire broke out in the eastbound lanes shortly before Hellertown/Exit 67.

The eastbound lanes were initially closed, then down to just one lane.

A traffic map showed stop-and-go traffic in both directions approaching that exit.

The westbound side quickly cleared, by eastbound traffic was backed up to Route 309/Quakertown.

State police were not sure if anyone was hurt.