PALMER TWP., Pa. - More than 500 customers lost power early Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a pole in Northampton County.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Northwood Avenue in Palmer Township is closed between Nazareth Road and Van Buren Road.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

Met-Ed says between 501 and 1500 customers lost power after the crash.

The company said it expected to restore power to the majority of affected customers by Wednesday at 6 p.m.