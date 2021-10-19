U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a trucker was on his cell phone when he ran a red light on Route 309 and crashed into a car, seriously injuring the teenage driver.
Larry Salmeron Acosta, 35, was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and several traffic offenses in the May 13 crash in Upper Saucon Township, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Salmeron Acosta was on Route 309 south when he went through the Saucon Valley Road/Center Valley Parkway intersection around 10:45 p.m. and hit a car, authorities said.
He told police the light was green, but an investigation found the tractor-trailer went through a red light, the DA said.
Salmeron Acosta was on the phone using an earbud device at the time of the crash, authorities said.
He had also been driving his truck for longer than federal guidelines allow, and he failed to keep required records of driving times and mandatory rest periods, investigators say.
The juvenile driver of the car was seriously injured, including multiple rib fractures and two open femur fractures that required surgery, the DA said.
Route 309 was closed for about five hours after the crash.
Salmeron Acosta, of North Carolina, surrendered Monday on the charges, and bail was set at $50,000, officials said.