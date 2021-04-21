UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The truck driver shot and killed while pumping gas at Wawa was a hard-working father of three, his employer said.
Ramon Ramirez, 31, was fatally shot around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Wawa off of Route 100 and Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
Ramirez worked for A. Duie Pyle, and was driving for the Chester County-based company Wednesday morning.
"His coworkers thought the world of him. It was a tragic loss of a working dad and innocent bystander, he was caught in a senseless fire of a weapon," said Pete Dannecker, VP of risk, safety and integrated resources for the Chester County-based company.
Ramirez worked at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County location since being hired by the company in 2019, Dannecker said.
"What we'll do is make sure we are there to support [the family] and then in addition to supporting the family, support workers out of the Allentown terminal," Dannecker said.
Ramirez was pumping gas for his truck early Wednesday morning when he was killed in a seemingly random shooting.
The alleged shooter first opened fire on a vehicle on Route 22 during an "encounter," then drove into the Wawa parking lot where he shot Ramirez and another driver sitting in a Jeep, authorities said. The suspect then took off on foot before fatally turning the gun on himself, the district attorney said.
The driver of the Jeep was being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not determined a motive, and said the shootings appear to be "indiscriminate."