Generic warehouses

XPO Logistics Inc., which has multiple operations in the Lehigh Valley, has spun off its warehouse business as GXO Logistics Inc.

Connecticut-based XPO will now focus on trucking, particularly "less-than-truckload" (LTL) shipping, and operating a truck brokerage. GXO, also based in Connecticut, will manage warehouses and logistics for customers including Apple Inc. and Nike Inc.

"This is a day of unlocking vast new potential for our company," said Malcolm Wilson, GXO's chief executive officer.

When the spinoff was announced in December, XPO said it would create two "pure play" companies, meaning each would focus on a specific business. XPO handles shipping while GXO is a "logistics provider," taking over the warehouse operations.

XPO has multiple locations in the region, including a building near the Lehigh Valley International Airport and sites in Bucks County and Berks County. In March, XPO said a Palmer Township warehouse would close, affecting 1,072 workers.

A spokesman for GXO did not return a call for comment on how local operations would be affected by the spinoff. GXO now operates 869 warehouses covering 208 million square feet.

XPO shareholders received one share today of GXO common stock for each share of XPO held as of July 23. Both are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, as of today, under ticker symbols XPO and GXO.

XPO shares last traded at $138.63 before GXO was spun off. At 2:43 p.m. today, XPO was trading at $84.04, while GXO was at $61.59, for a combined value of $145.63, reflecting a gain in the spinoff during the first day of trading as separate companies.

 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.