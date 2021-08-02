XPO Logistics Inc., which has multiple operations in the Lehigh Valley, has spun off its warehouse business as GXO Logistics Inc.
Connecticut-based XPO will now focus on trucking, particularly "less-than-truckload" (LTL) shipping, and operating a truck brokerage. GXO, also based in Connecticut, will manage warehouses and logistics for customers including Apple Inc. and Nike Inc.
"This is a day of unlocking vast new potential for our company," said Malcolm Wilson, GXO's chief executive officer.
When the spinoff was announced in December, XPO said it would create two "pure play" companies, meaning each would focus on a specific business. XPO handles shipping while GXO is a "logistics provider," taking over the warehouse operations.
XPO has multiple locations in the region, including a building near the Lehigh Valley International Airport and sites in Bucks County and Berks County. In March, XPO said a Palmer Township warehouse would close, affecting 1,072 workers.
A spokesman for GXO did not return a call for comment on how local operations would be affected by the spinoff. GXO now operates 869 warehouses covering 208 million square feet.
XPO shareholders received one share today of GXO common stock for each share of XPO held as of July 23. Both are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, as of today, under ticker symbols XPO and GXO.
XPO shares last traded at $138.63 before GXO was spun off. At 2:43 p.m. today, XPO was trading at $84.04, while GXO was at $61.59, for a combined value of $145.63, reflecting a gain in the spinoff during the first day of trading as separate companies.
Trucking company XPO spins off GXO warehouse division
XPO Logistics Inc., which has multiple operations in the Lehigh Valley, has spun off its warehouse business as GXO Logistics Inc.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Easton planners to review proposal for 34 units on South Sixth Street
- Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed 22-year-old, injured several others
- Trucking company XPO spins off GXO warehouse division
- Easton West Ward Community Initiative, Tucker Silk Mill cafe seeking donations to continue offering produce bags
- Discounted tickets available ahead of Great Allentown Fair
- IronPigs' Daniel Brito suffers medical emergency, weekend games postponed
- Volunteers help paint mural in Emmaus
- Walmart employees involved in multimillion dollar scheme to steal electronics, feds say
- At least 1 hurt in Whitehall rollover wreck
- Tenants forced to leave condemned Plainfield Twp. motel
Berks Area News
- Reading awarded $400K state grant for courtyard project
- Ringgold Band concert to celebrate return of live music
- Santa's Rudolph to soar from screen to stage in Reading
- GPS technology helps rescue crews find lost boaters on Schuylkill River
- Court order aims to reduce Berks Co. evictions
- Berks Co. Fair returns Sunday for 167th year
- Furry Friends: Oven Mitt and Jackson
- 3rd victim dies after house fire in Reading
- PA transportation commission weighing options to generate revenue
- Berks Cares Vaccine Center set to close
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Air travel hits another pandemic high, flight delays grow
- Cox Media Group Names Eric D. Greenberg Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
- CDC can't stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
- AP, Reuters to help Twitter elevate more credible info
- Stocks end mixed after starting August off on a choppy note
- Dorsey Continues to Expand Capital Markets Practice with Addition of Josh Erekson
- $1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate
- A road not taken: verified Cormac McCarthy account is fake
- Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Returns Live to New York City This Fall
- Trucking company XPO spins off GXO warehouse division
Entertainment News
- Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter dies
- Billie Eilish: I don't like being alone
- Shailene Woodley's insecure years
- RAW: FILE: BEYONCE'S 'FORMATION' NAMED BEST MUSIC VIDEO
- Dolly Parton invested Whitney Houston cover royalties into Black neighborhood in Nashville
- RAW: DOLLY PARTON INVESTED ROYALTIES INTO TN BLACK COMMUNITY
- Lizzo announces new single Rumors
- Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Sets Amazon Debut & Unveils First Look
- Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ EP Teases Chadwick Boseman’s Final Outing as T’Challa