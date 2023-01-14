It is once again Girl Scout cookie sales season.
Truckloads of cookies are set to arrive at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom today.
The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania's 2023 Cookie Season sales kick off on January 19th.
It will run through March 12th.
The line-up will include fan-favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, and Tagalongs.
A new *online-exclusive* cookie is being introduced this year.
It's called "Raspberry Rally."
The thin, crispy cookie is infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating.