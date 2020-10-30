S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Joe Biden supporter Dana Miller describes the 3600 block of West Highland Street like the fictional town of Mayberry come to life.
"Very friendly. We are all very close and have get togethers all the time. It's a very kind and safe and wonderful neighborhood," she said.
Highlighted by the daily feeding, Gini Dubbs gives to her neighbor's cat. It's a friendly feline routine by this still undecided voter who isn't disrupted by the current political landscape.
"I don't think this neighborhood has changed because of the election," she says.
However, the look of this South Whitehall Township street has. Yards are clearly staked. Trump signs share boarder lines with Biden signs.
Ron Segel, 40-year resident and Biden supporter, says neighbors show their politics rather than talk about it.
"He's (the neighbor's) a Trump person but it's a nice family. When they had their first child we were invited," Segal said. "We've been fortunate."
Fortunate during a time of extreme political and social unrest throughout the country.
"I think it's just the area, this suburban area. This is a quiet peaceful community, It makes me feel good, absolutely," Trump supporter Mitch Moses said.
"We are all different age brackets and socioeconomic backgrounds; we are all just so different and I think that is a big part of it," Miller added.
As for Dubbs, she'll decide on who to vote for on Election Day and isn't afraid of the consequences, at least in this neighborhood.
"I saw something online last night that said 'I don't care who you are voting for, you're still going to be my friend,'" she said.
In a sea of political unrest, there's a little harmony on West Highland Street.