WFMZ's Bo Koltnow brought two Donald Trump supporters and two Joe Biden supporters together for a roundtable discussion on various issues.

The local voters talked about what they believe is dividing the nation and how people could be brought together. They talked about how different people could find common ground.

The voters also discussed the role media play in the country and where people choose to get their information from, including the role of social media. 

The participants talked about the role faith plays in their views of politics and the candidates. The voters then discussed their views on recent officer-involved shootings of Black people and the protests and rioting that have sometimes followed. 

