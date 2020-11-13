Though President Trump has largely been quiet in the days following the election, his lawsuits aimed at a number of states, including Pennsylvania, are speaking for him.
Since Joe Biden has been named the presumptive president-elect, Trump has filed a federal lawsuit on allegations of a so-called "two-track" voting system in Pennsylvania.
"The big theme of the suit is that there is a two-tier system of mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots and that somehow that is so illegitimate that it violates the federal Constitution," said Temple University law professor Craig Green.
The president says he believes voters were held to different standards, depending on how they chose to cast their ballot. He claims in-person votes were more verifiable, since signatures could be checked and polling places could be monitored by authorized observers.
But the president's campaign says mail-in votes "lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability," including the ability to verify a voter's identity.
Green says he sees something else at play.
"Those legal claims though are just part of a bigger political project to try to undermine the election, muddy the water and make a lot of noise," Green said.
The campaign also complains of poll watchers' inability to properly observe the counting process and a discrepancy among how counties allowed ballot filing mistakes to be fixed. The suit claims urban Democratic counties gave voters a chance to correct filing errors while rural Republican counties did not.
Trump trails Joe Biden by a 50,000 vote margin in Pennsylvania.
So the question is-can the campaign's attorneys uncover enough evidence to possibly overturn the results?
"As a matter of legal merit these lawsuits have really virtually no chance at all of doing anything in terms of changing the outcome of just Pennsylvania's vote much less the outcome of the entire election," Green said.