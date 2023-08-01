Former President Trump is indicted again - the third indictment against him.

This one, in no uncertain terms, says Trump spread lies about the 2020 election and says he was fully aware that what he was saying was false.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of leading a conspiracy to overturn the election results.

In the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the former President is charged with four counts: conspiracy against rights, conspiracy to defraud the government, the corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, and a conspiracy to carry out the obstruction.

Pennsylvania is listed as one of seven states where Trump and co-conspirators are accused of committing crimes.

Trump says it's all a way for opponents to meddle with the 2024 election.

In the latest federal indictment brought against former President Trump, Pennsylvania has its own section. Trump and "his co-conspirators" are accused of organizing a fraudulent slate of electors in the state to submit fake electoral votes to Congress.

Then, on November 11, 2020, a week after the election, Trump's accused of badmouthing then-Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt - now the state's secretary of state - for saying there was no evidence of voter fraud in Philadelphia.

A tweet by Trump names him explicitly.

Trump's words, prosecutors allege, led to death threats against Schmidt and his family.

The indictment goes on to say that Trump repeatedly claimed that there were more votes than voters in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election but that Justice Department officials refuted that.

"The attack on our nation's capital on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," said Special Counsel Jack Smith. "It was fueled by lies."

Smith say the lies include false claims of election fraud to subvert the legitimate election results and "sham election crime investigations" carried out by the Justice Department.

Trump, though, says the Biden Administration and their "weaponized Department of Justice" are trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

On Truth Social, Trump questions why they waited 2.5 years to bring what he called the fake charges.

He also calls himself the "undisputed frontrunner, leading by substantial margins."

On the heels of a third indictment, we asked presidential historian Tim Blessing what it would take for Trump to lose supporters.

"You're going to have the 35, 36, 37%, who would vote for Trump if they had to be submerged in ice cold water for 10 minutes, that would still do it," said Blessing. "Then, there's another 20%, who are called persuadable."

Blessing went on to say that three indictments against a former president is wading the country into foreign territory.

"We are off into completely unknown territory, and so far, it has not affected Mr. Trump in the polls," he added.

There are six unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment.

Some analysts say, based on the context in the document, they include attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell, as well as Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says any specific questions about the matter have to be answered by filings in the courtroom.