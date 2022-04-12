Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is wading into Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

Trump slammed GOP candidate Bill McSwain, who had been seeking Trump's endorsement. Trump complained Tuesday that the former federal prosecutor did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

McSwain, who spent nearly three years as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump, says he’s proud of his record.

Meanwhile, another high-profile candidate, Jake Corman, had been planning to drop out of the race but changed his mind after he says Trump encouraged him to stay in.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you