HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump is wading into Pennsylvania’s Republican gubernatorial primary.
Trump slammed GOP candidate Bill McSwain, who had been seeking Trump's endorsement. Trump complained Tuesday that the former federal prosecutor did “absolutely nothing” to investigate Trump’s false claims of widespread election fraud in Pennsylvania after the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.
McSwain, who spent nearly three years as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia under Trump, says he’s proud of his record.
Meanwhile, another high-profile candidate, Jake Corman, had been planning to drop out of the race but changed his mind after he says Trump encouraged him to stay in.