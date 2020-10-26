HANOVER TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in the Lehigh Valley Monday morning.
Thousands of people, many wearing masks though some not, packed the outdoor venue at HoverTech International in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Trump spoke for more than an hour in front of the enthusiastic crowd.
He mentioned a variety of topics, including an issue of “existential importance” as he focused on former Vice President Joe Biden’s policies on energy.
Pennsylvania is the second leading producer of natural gas in the country behind Texas.
Trump claims that Biden would “abolish the entire U.S. oil industry.” Trump says that means no fracking and no jobs for Pennsylvania families, adding “Biden’s plan is an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania’s energy sector.”
He is seizing on Biden’s comments in last week’s debate that he would “transition away from the oil industry.”
But Biden sought to clarify later that he was talking about ending federal subsidies for oil companies. He also said “we’re not getting rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”
Biden has also repeatedly pledged not to abolish fracking. Instead, he has called for no new fracking permits on federal lands.
Trump also talked about the coronavirus pandemic and said a vaccine is coming. He slammed Gov. Tom Wolf for his coronavirus restrictions.
Trump said if he wins the battleground state of Pennsylvania, he will "win it all" in the upcoming election.