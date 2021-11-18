loaded gun confiscated by TSA at LVIA

TSA officers confiscated this handgun from a Bethlehem man at a security checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Nov. 17

 TSA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities stopped a Bethlehem man from bringing his loaded handgun onto a flight Wednesday at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint, the TSA said.

Police were alerted, and the 9mm handgun was confiscated from the man's carry-on bag, authorities said.

The gun was loaded with six bullets and had one in the chamber, the TSA said.

It's the sixth gun in 2021 confiscated by the TSA at LVIA checkpoints.

