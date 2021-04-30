HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Authorities confiscated a loaded handgun this week from a passenger trying to board a flight at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the weapon in the man's carry-on bag and alerted the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority police, according to a news release. Authority officers confiscated the weapon and arrested the Lehighton man.
The handgun was loaded with seven rounds, according to the TSA. It's the first gun confiscated at LVIA this year. Authorities found one gun last year in which travel was dramatically hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities at LVIA confiscated one weapon in 2019, seven in 2018 and four in 2017, according to the TSA.
Officials did not identify the passenger or indicate what, if any, criminal charges he faces. The TSA can impose civil penalties for anyone bringing prohibited items on an airplane.
The TSA noted that guns can be transported on a flight under certain conditions. The weapon must be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-side case, and the passenger must alert the airline. The airline will then assure the gun travels with checked baggage.
Citations for loaded guns range from $3,000 to $10,000 and from $1,500 to $2,475 for unloaded guns.
Passengers can visit the TSA website for more information on what they are allowed to take a flight.
TSA officers found 3,257 firearms in carry-on bags last year, noting that the number of passengers fell by about 500 million compared to 2019 because of the pandemic. About 83 percent confiscated last year were loaded, according to the TSA.