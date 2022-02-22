EASTON, Pa. – A grocery store planned for 125 Northampton St. in Easton cleared its biggest bureaucratic hurdles at Tuesday night's zoning hearing board meeting.
The store, named Tucker, needed variances for parking and for site use, both of which the board granted unanimously.
Melanie Hansche and Jason Hoy opened Tucker at the Silk Mill five years ago. Last year, they decided to move downtown, to the larger space adjacent to Kabinett, a wine bar they're also opening in the former Easton Café.
Hansche said the vision for Tucker is to become a walkable neighborhood grocery store that's convenient for locals to "just pop in for a few things" rather than serve as a drive-in shopping destination.
"Nobody wants to give up their parking spot downtown," she said, "and drive to Wegmans just for a bottle of milk."
With hundreds of new apartments being built within just a few blocks of the planned store, there will be a need for amenities such as a grocery store within easy walking distance.
Around 20 residents and business owners showed up in support of the idea, including Troy Reynard, owner of Two Rivers Brewing Company.
"We have more than 30 employees at Two Rivers," Reynard said, "and most of them walk to work." Many of them, he said, have been wishing for a grocery store near their homes.
The 9,000-square-foot building that will house Tucker was originally a garage, and supposedly had room for 10 cars. However, the owner of the property, Brett Levine, said, "It's a highly inefficient and awkward space." The design of the building makes it impossible to actually park more than a couple vehicles inside, he said, and it will make much more sense as retail space than as parking.
The Confluence
The board approved variances to allow The Confluence project at 185 S. Third St., on the site of the former Days Inn, to exceed the building size allowed by ordinance.
The planned development will have a footprint of around 70,000 square feet, while the ordinance allows for around 16,000. However, representatives for the project successfully argued that the 3-acre lot warrants a much larger project.