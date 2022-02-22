Tucker grocery store Northampton Street Easton

Last year, Tucker at the Silk Mill owners Melanie Hansche and Jason Hoy decided to take their business to downtown Easton, to a larger space adjacent to Kabinett, a wine bar they're also opening in the former Easton Café.

 Photo: Google Maps

EASTON, Pa. – A grocery store planned for 125 Northampton St. in Easton cleared its biggest bureaucratic hurdles at Tuesday night's zoning hearing board meeting.

The store, named Tucker, needed variances for parking and for site use, both of which the board granted unanimously.

Melanie Hansche and Jason Hoy opened Tucker at the Silk Mill five years ago. Last year, they decided to move downtown, to the larger space adjacent to Kabinett, a wine bar they're also opening in the former Easton Café.

Hansche said the vision for Tucker is to become a walkable neighborhood grocery store that's convenient for locals to "just pop in for a few things" rather than serve as a drive-in shopping destination.

"Nobody wants to give up their parking spot downtown," she said, "and drive to Wegmans just for a bottle of milk."

With hundreds of new apartments being built within just a few blocks of the planned store, there will be a need for amenities such as a grocery store within easy walking distance.

Easton Zoning Hearing Board

Attendees gathered at Easton City Hall for the zoning hearing board meeting on Feb. 22, 2022.

Around 20 residents and business owners showed up in support of the idea, including Troy Reynard, owner of Two Rivers Brewing Company.

"We have more than 30 employees at Two Rivers," Reynard said, "and most of them walk to work." Many of them, he said, have been wishing for a grocery store near their homes.

The 9,000-square-foot building that will house Tucker was originally a garage, and supposedly had room for 10 cars. However, the owner of the property, Brett Levine, said, "It's a highly inefficient and awkward space." The design of the building makes it impossible to actually park more than a couple vehicles inside, he said, and it will make much more sense as retail space than as parking.

The Confluence

The board approved variances to allow The Confluence project at 185 S. Third St., on the site of the former Days Inn, to exceed the building size allowed by ordinance.

The planned development will have a footprint of around 70,000 square feet, while the ordinance allows for around 16,000. However, representatives for the project successfully argued that the 3-acre lot warrants a much larger project.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you