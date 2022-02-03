EASTON, Pa. – The owners of Tucker are hoping that opening a grocery store near Centre Square will help make downtown Easton more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
"Part of the appeal of living downtown is that you have walkable amenities," said Melanie Hansche, who with her partner Jason Hoy had Tucker at Simon Silk Mill for the past five years.
Tucker, which is named for the Australian slang for food, started out as a café but over the last two years has come to do more business in groceries.
"Our vision isn't to be some large supermarket," said Hansche, but to serve as the neighborhood grocery store where the locals can stop in to quickly pick up fresh produce, meat or spices for dinner.
With the busy area expected to add more than 200 new apartments in the coming year, she and Hoy feel like there will be enough demand to justify moving from the Silk Mill to a new location at 121 Northampton St.
Because the site doesn't have much room for parking, and the planned store will take some of the few available garage spaces in the building, the pair needed the blessing of the Easton Planning Commission to move their plan forward.
At the commission's Wednesday night meeting, Hansche and Hoy argued that their expected clientele would more likely be coming by foot or by bike, which was in line with the city's goals for the future of that area.
To help argue their case, they enlisted Bill Strickland, editor in chief of Bicycling magazine, which is based in Easton. Strickland said that as part of his work at the magazine, they rate cities around the country on how bicycle-friendly they are.
"There's a real economic impact when you're a bike-friendly city and a pedestrian-friendly city," Strickland said.
Having a grocery store that is accessible by foot or bike would mean downtown residents wouldn't have to drive to pick up basics, and fewer car trips means less congestion overall downtown, he said.
Mayor Sal Panto also spoke in favor of the store, though, he said "I'm going to speak not as mayor, but as a former grocer."
While the city's zoning requirements call for a certain amount of parking for retail space, Panto said, "This is a neighborhood service," and the city wouldn't be seeing the same type of motorized traffic as a Wegmans or Giant.
He added, "A neighborhood like we're trying to create needs a grocery store."
The planning commission voted in favor of the store, with the recommendation that Hansche and Hoy try to make arrangements to source additional parking from adjacent properties before bringing the final plans to the city.
If all goes well, Tucker expects to be open for business this summer.