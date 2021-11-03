ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two of the Lehigh Valley's standout cities are both about to get new leadership.
In Bethlehem, the man for the job, voters decided, is J. William Reynolds. Reynolds is a Democrat who has spent time on the Bethlehem City Council. Now, he's going to be the leader, and take over as the mayor of the Christmas City.
"I think it starts now. Talking about how we recover from the pandemic, how do we invest in our neighborhoods," Reynolds said.
Allentown's new mayor is also a Democrat. Matt Tuerk has spent seven years with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
"We have to plan for this, this is where the years that I spent working to attract investment to our region, I can apply that here in Allentown," Tuerk said.
Both Tuerk and Reynolds are Democrats, replacing Democrats. The party lines will stay the same in Bethlehem and Allentown.
There are other similarities, too.
Current Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez is a retired educator who taught American Government at William Allen High School. His replacement, mayor-elect Reynolds, is currently a William Allen High School Social Studies teacher.
Mayor-Elect Tuerk will become Allentown's first Spanish-speaking mayor, and he says his Cuban heritage makes him uniquely qualified to lead Allentown.
Current Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell recently appointed Chief Charles Roca as the first Latino officer to lead the Allentown Police Department.
Two cities, with two new mayors, leading the Lehigh Valley to new places.