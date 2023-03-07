It's been 70 years to the day since a still-unsolved double murder unfolded in Northampton County.

The deaths of 18-year-old Gail Schultz and her 12-year-old brother, Paul Jr., are among the coldest of the county's cold-case homicides.

The two were found in a creek in Upper Nazareth Township on March 7, 1953.

They had been bludgeoned.

Despite frenzied media coverage and numerous tips and leads, no one was ever arrested.

Recently we profiled this case as part of our History's Headlines series.