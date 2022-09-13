ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Election Board held a meeting Tuesday to discuss what voters can expect this upcoming November.

The meeting came a day after District Attorney Jim Martin sent a letter to the election board regarding drop boxes.

In that letter, Martin commended the board for following some suggestions he made regarding the election, but added that: "I strongly recommend that all drop box locations be monitored by employees of the Voter Registration Office. It is my understanding that the County has received approximately $1.2 million to assist with mail-in voting; so money to accomplish this monitoring should not be a problem."

At Tuesday's meeting, we asked the election board if they'd discuss details on that portion of Martin's letter. They did not.

Martin also suggested that the Lehigh County Government Center Drop box not be open 24/7.

"Only 29 people took advantage of the drop box between the hours of nine and early morning hours when the Government Center isn't occupied," Martin said. "That hardly seems worth the risk to me."

At the meeting the board announced that drop boxes at the government center will still be open 24/7, despite Martin's recommendation.

Board members did discuss signage at the drop boxes, hours of operation that they can be accessed come November, and any address changes for polling places.

All of the Lehigh County drop box sites will have video surveillance.

We reached out to Martin for comment. He said he would not comment until the board comes to a decision.