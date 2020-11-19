ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families in need across the Lehigh Valley will again be able to pick up a turkey for Thanksgiving at New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem.
"Due to COVID, people have been sincerely struggling to make ends meet, and so we are help them have a meal and be just like everybody else," said Sandra Bieber, director of development and communications for New Bethany.
Provident Bank teamed up with the organization to hold a turkey drive at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown on Thursday. It's the fourth year for the event.
"Our tag line is, 'Commitment you can count on.' I don't think in even years past it's been so monumental to contribute in this way, but this year especially, I don't know a single person that hasn't been impacted by everything that's happening," said Andrea Reid, of Provident Bank.
More people are donating this year than in years past. Last year, volunteers collected and distributed 144 turkeys. By early afternoon Thursday, they were just under 400.
They'll serve close to 750 families.
"It might seem so insignificant to go buy a frozen turkey, but for somebody to not spend 20 bucks on a turkey for dinner and instead can put that towards a utility bill or gas tank," Reid said.
This is first year the drive is being held at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' stadium, and the team couldn't be more grateful to take part.
"I think our fans appreciate knowing that when they come to a game, they are supporting more than just fun entertainment but are supporting a Lehigh Valley institution that believes in giving back to the people in our region," said Kurt Landes, president and general manager of the IronPigs.
Organizers say the turkeys will be delivered to New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem, and families can pick one up.