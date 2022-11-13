ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving.

This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets.

Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.

"So with the food inflation and with everything going up, the one thing we can do as a locally owned business is to give back to the community, and this was one of the best ideas we can come up with is give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving," said Fayez Abboud, store owner.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Grocery Outlet will be giving away 600 turkeys at 21 locations.