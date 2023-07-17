Floodwaters can turn into dangerous and life-threatening situations quickly. With localized flooding and flash flooding in many parts across our entire area this past weekend, local experts weigh in on staying safe.

"Water is very deceiving," Kevin Krotzer, Lehigh County Special Operations Coordinator, said. "You'll never know how deep it is until you're in it."

The National Weather Service says it only takes six inches of water to knock you off your feet. Experts say, much less than that can cause your car to hydroplane.

"The first thing to take into consideration is just avoid it when you can," Krotzer said.

Krotzer says if you're caught in a flood while inside your car, immediately crack the windows to even out the pressure.

"If your car does start to flood, you'll be able to open the doors, undo your seatbelt," he said.

Once your windows are cracked, call 911 and stay inside your car, as long as you possibly can.

"We'll come get you," Krotzer said. "As long as you're in your car, you're safer than trying to step into that water when it's fast moving."

It may sound obvious, but if you see another car stuck in floodwaters, the rule of thumb is to "turn around, don't drown."

"We go to so many places where there's three, four or five cars that everybody thinks they can make it where the other car doesn't," Krotzer said.

And if you are outside of your car, Krotzer says to stay in the middle of the road, as the sides tend to erode first. And watch for manholes.

"It's very easy for manholes to pop up in this, you can be walking through water and you'll get sucked into a manhole," Krotzer said.

Steer clear of biohazards, too. Jerry McAward, who owns Lehighton Outdoor Center and Jim Thorpe River Sports, explains the deeper parts in rivers tend to be clearer of those.

"Very often in rivers that are swollen with rainfall, trees and wood and floating debris collects at the edges of turns," he said.

McAward stresses, if you have a life jacket available, it's the number-one most crucial piece of life-saving equipment.

"If you don't have a life jacket on, your only means of buoyancy is the air in your lungs," he said.

Krotzer advises everyone to prepare ahead of a flood. Make sure gas tanks are full and cell phones are charged.

Sign up for Lehigh County's Code Red, where you can receive notifications of flash flood warnings right to your cell phone.

The National Weather Service provides the following tips as well:

- Stay Informed: Listen to radio and television, including NOAA Weather Radio if possible, check the Internet and social media for information and updates.

- Get to Higher Ground: If you live in a flood prone area or are camping in a low-lying area, get to higher ground immediately.

- Obey Evacuation Orders: If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

- Practice Electrical Safety: Don't go into a basement, or any room, if water covers the electrical outlets or if cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises--get out! Stay out of water that may have electricity in it!

- Avoid Flood Waters: Don't walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. If you are trapped by moving water, move to the highest possible point and call 911 if possible.