ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Turning Point of Lehigh Valley and the YWCA of Allentown announced a new partnership Friday aimed at helping maintain accessibility of domestic and intimate partner abuse services in the downtown Allentown area.
Lori Sywensky, Executive Director of Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, and Sarah Barrett, Executive Director of the YWCA of Allentown, said the partnership will allow Turning Point to offer counseling services at the YWCA’s offices on Hamilton Street.
In 2016, Adrian Shanker, Founder and Executive Director of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, opened their doors to Turning Point of Lehigh Valley in order to offer affirmative, accessible services in their downtown location.
Over the last six years, Turning Point met with and counseled hundreds of survivors of domestic and intimate partner abuse in that location, according to a news release from Turning Point. However, as the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has grown, space for community partners became limited, necessitating a move from that location for Turning Point.
“YWCA Allentown is proud to welcome Turning Point’s Community Advocates,” says Sarah Barrett, Executive Director of YWCA Allentown. “This shared space allows us to deepen the collaboration between our organizations and to strengthen our shared commitment to supporting survivors and advocating for an end to gender-based violence.”
Turning Point of Lehigh Valley has offices in the Allentown and Bethlehem areas, as well as a satellite office in Slatington Borough Hall. In addition, they have offices in both the Lehigh and Northampton County Courthouses, which give survivors and their legal advocates a safe space for counseling before and after PFA hearings as well as to navigate any other questions about the court system.