U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police allege that a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike turned up more than 6 pounds of methamphetamines.
Omar S. Thomas, of Margate, Fla., faces a trio of drug charges following his arrest Tuesday afternoon in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 36-year-old early Wednesday morning, setting bail at $500,000.
A state trooper on routine patrol first spotted Thomas’s northbound SUV on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Milford Township about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The trooper eventually conducted a traffic stop at the rest stop in Upper Macungie Township after Thomas reportedly stayed in the left lane without passing any other vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.
When police stopped Thomas, his 3-month-old son was in the vehicle with him. The trooper called for a k9 unit after finding “numerous indicators of criminal activity,” according to court records. The criminal complaint does not indicate the nature of the “criminal activity.”
The k9 hit on something, and troopers said they found a box wrapped in wrapping paper. Inside the box, they allegedly found another package wrapped in duct tape and plastic, which contained seven individual bags of meth, according to authorities.
Each bag totaled 412 grams or about 6.4 pounds of methamphetamines.
State police charged Thomas with a single felony count of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 19.