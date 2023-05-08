BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's planning commission will review a proposal for eight new homes.

The twin homes are proposed for an open space just off of Farmersville Road.

The Fields at Farmersville, a Kay Builders project for the Miller Farm, is also due for review at the May 22 meeting.

The township agenda for the meeting shows the address for the eight-home plan as 1932 Farmersville Road, but the four twin homes would be built on Vintage Road. Two single-family homes on Farmersville that are included in the plan would remain. The eight homes total -- four units of two each -- would be built on a strip of green space on the south side of Vintage Drive, just east of Farmersville.

The owner of 1932 Farmersville Road is Monocacy General Contracting, according to Northampton County records. That developer has taken on several projects in Bethlehem. The plans for the Vintage Drive site were prepared by Keystone Consulting Engineers.

The development is a couple hundred yards south of the two-part intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. That intersection -- Farmersville connects with Freemansburg in two T-junctions -- creates a traffic hazard for drivers trying to turn left onto Freemansburg Avenue.

John Merhottein, president of the township commissioners, has said the intersection is among the worst in the township. The earliest potential date for the intersection to be fixed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is 2027.

The township's preferred resolution to the double intersection is a realignment, turning into a standard four-way crossing with a traffic light.

The Fields at Farmersville has been in administrative review. In April, the planning commission delayed taking any action on that development.

At the last meeting, the developer reduced the total number of units proposed to 108 from 166. Kay Builders also dropped the construction of apartments from its plan.

The meeting agenda is on the township website. Agendas are subject to change.

The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission will meet on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at the municipal offices, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting will also be webcast via Zoom.