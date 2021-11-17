Olivia and Violet are like most adventurous two-year-olds.
But, their start into this world was anything but typical. At the very first ultrasound, their parents Hassan Dejesus and Crystal Williams got more than just the surprise that they were carrying twins.
The twins had a condition in the womb called mono-dye.
"They each have their own sac, but they share a placenta," Hassan said.
That meant the twins were not getting an equal amount of nutrients needed to survive, putting them both at risk.
"If anything was to happen to one or the other, it affects the other one," Crystal said.
So they were asked if they would consider terminating one of the babies to ensure the health of the other.
"We didn't even have to talk about it, we knew exactly we were not going to sacrifice one," Crystal said.
Crystal was put on bedrest at the hospital starting at 20 weeks. At 27 weeks doctors knew they had to deliver.
"She had a routine appointment and they were really concerned because there was a lack of flow to the one baby, so they sent her here to Cedar Crest," said Dr. Wendy Kowalski, Medical Director of the NICU at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
"Violet was born 1 pounds, 10 ounces, and Olivia here was born 2-14," Crystal said.
Olivia would spend 41 days in the NICU. Violet was there for 101 days.
"Having the babies there every day after that we would have to make trips throughout the day," Crystal said.
When Violet, the tiniest of the twins, came home, she needed oxygen for the first eight months.
But now, both are thriving. They no longer need special doctor appointments. They are only getting speech therapy.
"They look awesome! They are happy, the parents are happy, and that's really all you can hope for," Kowalski said.