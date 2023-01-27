PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

So far, police have not said there's any connection between the two incidents.

Two major crimes, simultaneously. That's how the Palmer Township PD described the investigation, after police were called to both the TD Bank on Park Avenue and Santander Bank on William Penn Highway, both around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

And now, two are behind bars, but just from one of those two crimes.

An Easton Area High School parent tells 69 News they were notified of a lockdown at the school: "At approximately 4:05 p.m., (the school) was notified there was police activity in the area, requiring the school to be placed in lockdown," the message said. "At 4:30 p.m., activities within the school resumed."

An affidavit says Cleon Edwards was running out of the Santander bank and into a grey Nissan Murano. His cousin, Jalissa Cummings, was behind the wheel, according to court paperwork.

A "Good Samaritan" outside the nearby vape shop saw that. Then, according to the report, he later was run off the road by that same grey Nissan Murano.

The "Good Samaritan" followed the vehicle and called 911. He also said he saw Edwards jump out of the vehicle at a traffic light. So, when police got to the vehicle, only the driver was in there.

Cummings was taken into custody that same day, and on Friday, Edwards was arrested as well.

Meanwhile, at around the same time Thursday, another bank incident was happening about a mile and a half away, at the TD Bank on Park Avenue.

Police say a suspect wearing a COVID-style mask and beanie tried to use fraudulent identification to get bank account information.

Bank staff were able to notify police, who responded. Police say the person, impatient, had left the bank, and swung a walking cane, attempting to assault the responding officer.

Police say the person took off in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. Police say it ended when it became unsafe. Police say they have the vehicle owner's registration information and the follow-up investigation continues.