Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County.

A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28.

In the coming months, Fulton Bank is planning to consolidate a total of five financial centers throughout its market, which spans five states, according to Lacey Dean, PNC's corporate communications director.

"After these consolidations are completed, we will continue to operate 188 financial centers as well as online, mobile and telephone banking," Dean said, noting that two Fulton locations will remain open within a few miles of the Line Street branch.

Fulton Bank, founded in 1882, employs more than 3,300 people.

As part of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, the Lancaster-based bank offers a broad array of financial products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

"While it’s never easy to close one of our financial centers, it’s sometimes necessary after we evaluate factors including how many customers use the center and how often, as well as whether there are other Fulton Bank Financial Centers nearby," Dean said in a written statement. "We are making these changes to align our services with trends in how customers conduct their banking, including growth in online and mobile banking that is reducing transactions conducted in financial centers across our industry."

"Consolidations like these enable us to operate efficiently and invest in new financial services, while maintaining a network of Financial Centers where we meet with customers, listen and understand their needs, and recommend the best financial solutions for them."

Regarding the upcoming closure of the PNC Bank branch on William Penn Highway in Palmer, Jason Beyersdorfer, media relations manager for PNC's Lehigh Valley region, provided the following emailed statement:

"PNC recognizes that branches continue to play an important role for many customers when it comes to conducting certain transactions and holding important in-person financial conversations with our banking experts, which is why we routinely evaluate our branch network, together with our other available methods of banking, to determine if we are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs."

"After a careful review of our business model, effective March 17, 2023 PNC will consolidate the location at 2925 William Penn Highway in Easton into the PNC location at 3790 Dryland Way in Easton. We remain committed to delivering our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking."

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, with assets of $559 billion as of Sept. 30.

PNC operates coast-to-coast with approximately 2,500 branches, roughly 9,200 ATMs and around 61,000 employees.

Across the country and through four international offices, PNC provides retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking, and asset management.