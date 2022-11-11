BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November.

First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17.

Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's raised a few thousand dollars each prior year - by donating 5% of total food sales during lunch and dinner.

For Apollo owner Rachel Griffith, honoring veterans and thanking them for their dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to our nation has personal significance.

"Veterans month has always been important to me and my family because we have a lot of family members who have served," Griffith said. "My grandfather, my uncles and my cousins have all served in some branch of the military."

Victory House, on Bethlehem's South Side, for more than 35 years has been providing local homeless veterans and homeless men with opportunities to transition to independent affordable housing and to begin new lives.

"Hope, compassion, dignity, and respect" are an important part of the nonprofit's mission.

"With renewed enthusiasm for our mission and work, we open a new chapter of helping and serving our residents to both transform and transition," a description on the organization's website reads.

"The ministry of caring for men who have lost their spirit and their way compels Victory House to continually create new possibilities, bringing hope and victory as we provide a new way of life."

If individuals can't make Apollo's Dine to Donate fundraiser, the restaurant has joined forces with another Bethlehem restaurant to hold another event benefiting Victory House.

Apollo and Sotto Santi Pizzeria Pub on the city's South Side will present the inaugural Warrior Workout Challenge, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hott Fitness Factory, 2027 Willow Park Road, Bethlehem Township.

The 90-minute workout will include half hour segments of "ABSoluteSHRED," "Cardio HIIT & Weights" and "Hott Abs/Yoga" in Hott Fitness Factory's studio, which will be heated between 105 and 110 degrees. The last half hour will be reserved for stretching and refreshments.

The cost is $35 per person, and 30 slots are available.

Apollo and Sotto will match proceeds. So, if all spaces are filled, the event will raise more than $3,000 for Victory House.

"Another passion of mine is fitness," said Griffith, who will lead the Cardio HIIT & Weights portion. "So, I'm really excited to be doing this, and I know Sotto and Hot Fitness Factory were really excited to get involved as well to help out local veterans."

Participants must sign up on the Mindbody app, sign the waiver and bring cash payment on the day of the event.

They should also bring a yoga mat, towel, water and a great attitude.

"One of the many things I love about Bethlehem as a community is the fact that when it comes to supporting our nonprofits and supporting our local chapters of charitable organizations, everyone always comes together," Griffith said.

"It's such a good feeling because it's so nice to be surrounded by like-minded people who understand what it means to have the ability to raise funds for those who are less fortunate or those who are in transition of trying to get back on their feet."

Other regional restaurants and food businesses are also honoring veterans by offering various promotions on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Some businesses include:

Allegheny Creek Brewing Co., 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township: Free dinner (reservations encouraged), 4-9 p.m.;

Bar Louie, all locations, including 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Suite 700, Upper Saucon Township: Free craft burger;

The Bayou, 702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem, and 64 Centre Square, Easton: Free meal;

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, all locations, including 665 N. Krocks Road, Lower Macungie Township: Complimentary meal from select menu, which includes bacon cheeseburger, classic crispy chicken sandwich, deep dish ziti, grilled chicken alfredo, jumbo spaghetti and meatballs, Mediterranean chicken pita tacos and more. Meals include a Dr. Pepper beverage;

Carl’s Corner, 2 W. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, and 848 Nazareth Pike, Lower Nazareth Township: Complimentary Deli-Delight meal;

Copperhead Grille, 1731 Airport Road, Allentown; and 5737 Route 378, Upper Saucon Township: 20% off meal (excludes alcohol); 10% off all other days;

Cracker Barrel, all locations, including 7720 Main St., Suite 19, Upper Macungie Township; and 21 Industrial Drive, Hamburg: Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase;

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, all locations, including 3221 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem: Free pulled pork sandwich;

Owowcow, five locations, including 1262 Simon Blvd., Unit B106, Easton, and 4105 Durham Road, Ottsville: Complimentary ice cream for veterans and their loved ones;

Jay’s Local, 2301 W. Liberty St., Allentown: Free coffee and 15% off meal;

Mission BBQ, all locations, including 1421 Grape St., Whitehall Township: Free sandwich;

Ruby Tuesday, all locations, including 2102 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem Township; 312 Pottsville St. Clair Highway, Pottsville; and 1665 State Hill Road, Wyomissing: Free garden bar; and

Wiz Kidz, 65 E. Elizabeth, Bethlehem, and 4817 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township: Free meal.