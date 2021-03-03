ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two local business and finance leaders were elected to treasurer positions on the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority board Wednesday afternoon during biannual elections.
Stephen Breininger, vice president of finance and regulatory affairs at PPL Electric Utilities, was elected to a two-year term as assistant treasurer during his first board meeting.
The position is newly created on the ANIZDA board and, according to Solicitor Jerry Frank, was warranted to assist in signing off on multiple documents following meetings.
Breininger, who has been in various financial roles with PPL since 2001, previously worked as a financial analyst at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Wood Dining Services of Trexlertown.
Breininger said he is very much looking forward to serving on the board and in a new position. He succeeds PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin, who resigned from the board at the end of last year after several years of service.
Although unable to attend the virtual meeting, Lewis Edwards, vice president of Lehigh Financial Group LLC, was elected treasurer.
Edwards fills a seat left vacant now nearly two years ago by John Williams, the former president of Muhlenberg College.
Edwards is a former Allentown Economic Development Corporation official and small business loans professional. He has also served on the boards of the Allentown YMCA and the Community Action Development Corporation of Allentown.
Reelected for another two years each, to their same seats, were Chair Sy Traub and Vice Chair John Stanley. Pedro Torres and Adrian Shanker were elected as treasurer and assistant treasurer, respectively.