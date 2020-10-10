ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police have arrested two men after a robbery at a home in Allentown early Saturday morning.
Allentown police responded to the residence in the 1300 block of W. Emmett St. around 12:30 a.m.
According to police, initial calls indicated two suspects had entered the home with firearms and a gunshot had been fired.
Investigating officers determined none of the people who lived in the residence were hurt.
Police said multiple units responded to the scene and the suspects were observed running to a vehicle parked nearby.
They said a vehicle attempted to flee the area and struck three unoccupied parked vehicles, including an Allentown police unit.
According to police, the vehicle became inoperable and the suspects fled the area on foot. Police said they were later taken into custody by members of APD's Fourth Platoon.
On scene, APD officers recovered two firearms.
One firearm had an obliterated/altered serial number. The second firearm was found to be reported stolen.
Richard Robinson, 33, of Newark, NJ, and Kasson Green, 34, with no known address, were both charged with various offenses including Robbery, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number and Firearms Carried Without a License.