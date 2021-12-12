N. Elliger Street shooting
Jack Reinhard, 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are dead following a shooting in the city Sunday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of an alley near 4th and Cedar streets.

The coroner's office has confirmed two fatalities in connection with the shooting. They have yet to be identified.

At this point, there's no word on what led to the shooting,

At last check, police had numerous evidence markers set up and the area of 800 North Elliger Street sealed off with crime tape.

69 News has a reporter at the scene and will provide updates on this developing story. 

