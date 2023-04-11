The College Hill Tavern and the Lafayette Inn, two Easton landmarks that have served generations of locals and college students, are on the market.



Both remain open and operating.



The College Hill Tavern and two adjacent properties in the 400 block of Cattell Street are available for $2.8 million, according to a real estate listing. Melchor Realty is the agent for the tavern, the open lot next door and a two-story residence that cover about a quarter-acre total.



The vacant lot next has been used for parking and, more recently, for outdoor dining.



The tavern is a couple blocks from Lafayette College and has served generations of students and locals. In the late 1970s, some Easton drinkers scrawled the term "SAFE" on the men's room wall, a jesting acronym that stood for "Student And Fraternity Extinction." Despite that, old-timers will recall CHT as a pleasant place for a beer and a meal.



The late Bob Trimble operated the tavern with his wife Dawn for 30 years. They retired in 2003.



Since Trimble retired, "CHT" has gone through a variety of changes, but it has remained a favorite of students, Lafayette alumni, and College Hill residents. Trimble died in 2020 at age 79.



A short walk from CHT at 525 W. Monroe St., the 18-room Lafayette Inn is for sale for $2.7 million. That comes out to $150,000 per room, according to an ad from Berkshire Hathaway Paul Ford Realtors.



The building was put up in 1895 and served many purposes until 1958, when it became home to the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, known at Lafayette for parties and a good meal plan that attracted lots of students who were not affiliated with Greek organizations but did not want to subsist on cafeteria food.



Membership at "The Lam," as the fraternity was known, declined in the 1970s and the house closed in the early 1980s.



Paul and Laura Di Liello ran the Lafayette Inn for 16 years before selling in 2021. The property covers about three-quarters of an acre.