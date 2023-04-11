The College Hill Tavern and the Lafayette Inn, two Easton landmarks that have served generations of locals and college students, are on the market.
Both remain open and operating.
The College Hill Tavern and two adjacent properties in the 400 block of Cattell Street are available for $2.8 million, according to a real estate listing. Melchor Realty is the agent for the tavern, the open lot next door and a two-story residence that cover about a quarter-acre total.
The vacant lot next has been used for parking and, more recently, for outdoor dining.
The tavern is a couple blocks from Lafayette College and has served generations of students and locals. In the late 1970s, some Easton drinkers scrawled the term "SAFE" on the men's room wall, a jesting acronym that stood for "Student And Fraternity Extinction." Despite that, old-timers will recall CHT as a pleasant place for a beer and a meal.
The late Bob Trimble operated the tavern with his wife Dawn for 30 years. They retired in 2003.
Since Trimble retired, "CHT" has gone through a variety of changes, but it has remained a favorite of students, Lafayette alumni, and College Hill residents. Trimble died in 2020 at age 79.
A short walk from CHT at 525 W. Monroe St., the 18-room Lafayette Inn is for sale for $2.7 million. That comes out to $150,000 per room, according to an ad from Berkshire Hathaway Paul Ford Realtors.
The building was put up in 1895 and served many purposes until 1958, when it became home to the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, known at Lafayette for parties and a good meal plan that attracted lots of students who were not affiliated with Greek organizations but did not want to subsist on cafeteria food.
Membership at "The Lam," as the fraternity was known, declined in the 1970s and the house closed in the early 1980s.
Paul and Laura Di Liello ran the Lafayette Inn for 16 years before selling in 2021. The property covers about three-quarters of an acre.
Two Easton landmarks, the College Hill Tavern and Lafayette Inn, are listed for sale
The College Hill Tavern and the Lafayette Inn, two Easton landmarks that have served generations of locals and college students, are on the market.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Two Easton landmarks, the College Hill Tavern and Lafayette Inn, are listed for sale
- Local ShopRite workers featured on Cheerios box
- Northampton County executive vetoes tax break for River Pointe development
- BASD superintendent assaulted assistant principal at football game, lawsuit claims
- 'Crafted plates of deliciousness': Edge, Surv owners open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
- Several people arrested after Allentown police car involved in crash
- Forum to review ways to offset stormwater runoff, landscaping at warehouses
- JPMorgan may open branch in downtown Bethlehem, OCC says
- Trailers catch fire at cement plant in Whitehall
- Rep. Wild highlights importance of bringing high-speed internet to rural areas in Pa.
Berks Area News
- Crews respond to two alarm fire in Earl Township
- Berks County Commissioners hear financing needs for Helping Harvest project
- The Reading Fightin Phils prepare for opening day
- Berkshire Mall, still without running water, open to shoppers
- First wrongful death lawsuit filed in deadly R.M. Palmer explosion
- Smoke billows from house fire near Boyertown
- First responders honored by Reading City Council
- Reading prepares to raze historic Mineral Spring Hotel
- Paving project to start on Route 222 between Reading, Lancaster
- West Reading mayor: Part of RM Palmer building to be demolished
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison
- Wall Street drifts ahead of inflation, earnings reports
- Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
- IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
- Firm restarting oil pipeline involved in California spill
- Free COVID testing will fade with US health emergency in May
- Local ShopRite workers featured on Cheerios box
- Suit: Chocolate factory ignored warning before deadly blast
- Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
- Northampton County executive vetoes tax break for River Pointe development
Entertainment News
- Bob Odenkirk not 'built' for 'world' of Marvel movies
- ‘Superfan’: CBS Sets Premiere Date for Fan Competition Series
- COVID-19 killed David Crosby
- Shakira pleads for privacy after quitting Spain for US: ‘Behave in most humane way with my children’
- Britney Spears left in tears after being body shamed by personal trainer
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Begins Season 2 Production — See First Photo From Set
- Rihanna is now the most followed woman on Twitter
- RAW: FILE: FREAKNIK DOCUMENTARY COMING TO HULU
- Sylvester Stallone Reality Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere (VIDEO)
- Ryan Reynolds awarded Freedom of Wrexham!