PALMER TWP., Pa. - Andy Carr and Matt Fredericks are Palmer Township firefighters.
One October night last year, they were off duty when they stumbled upon a crash site on Route 248, and were the first on the scene.
"As I got out of my truck, you could hear the people screaming from inside the vehicle, so I made a 911 call," Carr said.
"So I pulled up as close as I could, got out, and I went looking for Andy and wondered what do you need and people are screaming, 'there's people stuck in the vehicle,'" Fredericks said.
The car was on fire. They knew they had to tend to two victims immediately, and the only way to get to them was through the back.
"The female victim was not buckled and she was laying on the ground. We were able to assist her out of the car fairly quickly," Carr said. "The driver was screaming in excruciating pain, and he was hanging by his seatbelt."
"So I was really trying to focus on the firewall of the vehicle to try to keep it from spreading to the cab," Fredericks said.
Things started to happen fast, and time was of the essence.
"Our choices right now where we were going to get them out in a lot of pain or the unfortunate circumstance where that somebody was going to die inside this car," Carr said.
But they did it, and got the two people out of the car before other on-duty responders arrived at the scene.
"I would say another probably 10 or 15 seconds it would've been a massive disaster on our hands," Fredericks said.
Carr and Fredericks had no firefighting gear on. They just the shirt on their back, the years of experience and training, and an innate sense of duty.
"It's the risk that we take to save somebody else's life," Carr said.
"I'll never give it up. It's something in my blood, I'll continue to do it until I can't anymore," Fredericks said.
The two firefighters will be honored at the Spirit of Courage Awards, which will air next Monday on WFMZ-TV starting at 7 p.m.