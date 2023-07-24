BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Township faces two huge projects: a huge warehouse on its border and an expansion at St. Luke's University Health Network.

The township remains a hot market with public and private investors seeking to develop properties along the Freemansburg Avenue and Easton Avenue corridors.

The 866,350-square-foot warehouse would be at 1600 Freemansburg Ave. on a tract of land split between the township and the Borough of Freemansburg.

The hospital proposal includes a new five-story wing and expansion of the existing building, right off Freemansburg Avenue and Route 33. Both plans must go through township review.

The warehouse land is owned by Barnsdale Associates and is mostly vacant. It has been used for the dumping of "clean fill" such as dirt. The area covers about 45 acres and is bounded by Freemansburg Avenue, Washington Street, and Livingston Street. Freemansburg splits into Willow Park Road and Monroe Street at one corner of the property.

The late Angelo Villani was the owner of record before the property was transferred to Barnsdale Associates at no cost, according to Northampton County records.

The current developer, according to documents submitted to the township, is Trammell Crow, a Texas-based subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc.

Trammell Crow has dealt with a big project in Bethlehem Township before. The developer paid $16.1 million for the former Dutch Springs waterpark and scuba diving venue and is building two warehouses at the site, which is partly in Lower Nazareth Township. The quarry lake on the property will reopen for diving under local control and under a new name, Lake Hydra.

The Bethlehem Township/Freemansburg warehouse plan covers 61 pages. Trammell Crow plans more than 500 parking spaces for vehicles and 74 dock positions for trucks.

About three miles to the east of the proposed warehouse, St. Luke's plans a five-story third wing and an expansion of the current building. The proposal would add 146 beds to the Anderson Campus, according to planning documents.

A statement from the hospital said the proposal is part of St. Luke's long-term plan.

"This expansion is in line with the master site plan coordinated with Bethlehem Township since 2005," the statement said. Further detail was not provided.

The 37-page proposal was up for review on Monday, according to the township Planning Commission's agenda, but a township official said consideration might be delayed.

St. Luke's is a non-profit regional network with 14 campuses and more than 300 sites in Lehigh, Northampton ,Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks, Monroe and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. It also serves Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.

The warehouse and hospital proposals are listed on the Monday, July 24, Bethlehem Township Planning Commission agenda as of 1:55 p.m. Monday, but a township official said reviews of both might be delayed.

The commission is due to meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The agenda and a Zoom link to the meeting are available on the township website.