Bethlehem Area School District generic
 
 

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The race for school directors at large for the Bethlehem Area school board is shaping up with the two incumbents and a newcomer taking the lead.

Democrat Silagh White is currently in the top spot, with 27% of the vote as 269 of 317 precincts are counted. 

Michael E. Faccinetto and Shannon L. Patrick, who are cross-listed among parties, are closely behind, also with 27%.

Republican Manuel F. Pangaio trails in the last spot with 19% of the vote.

Three candidates will be selected, each for a four-year term.

For more election results and other information on local races, you can go to the Election Central section of our website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.