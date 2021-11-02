BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The race for school directors at large for the Bethlehem Area school board is shaping up with the two incumbents and a newcomer taking the lead.
Democrat Silagh White is currently in the top spot, with 27% of the vote as 269 of 317 precincts are counted.
Michael E. Faccinetto and Shannon L. Patrick, who are cross-listed among parties, are closely behind, also with 27%.
Republican Manuel F. Pangaio trails in the last spot with 19% of the vote.
Three candidates will be selected, each for a four-year term.
