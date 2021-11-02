BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two incumbents and a Democrat newcomer won the race Tuesday night for three school director-at-large positions on the Bethlehem Area school board.
Democrat Silagh White took the top spot, with 12,835 votes.
Incumbents Michael E. Faccinetto and Shannon L. Patrick, who were cross-listed among parties, were closely behind with 12,756 and 12,717 votes respectively.
Republican Manuel F. Pangaio failed to win a seat, coming in last with 8,833 votes.
Each of the three elected directors will serve a four-year term.
