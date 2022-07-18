SLATINGTON, Pa. - Two KeyBank branches in Slatington will close by the end of 2022, as traditional bank offices nationally shut down while digital finance gains.
KeyBank locations at 502 Main St. and 701-705 Main St. will shut down December 2, according to a bank employee.
The wave of digital banking has hit hard in Slatington, which has a population of about 4,300. Wells Fargo announced earlier that its 541 Main St. branch will close next month.
Wells Fargo noted in a statement in May that brick-and-mortar locations are constantly being evaluated "in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors and economic trends."
In 2021, a KeyBank survey said 44% of people are "extremely comfortable" with digital banking tools, "reflecting a massive shift toward digital" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online and mobile banking, and consumers are increasingly comfortable with using digital tools to manage their money," Jamie Warder, executive vice president and head of digital banking at KeyBank, said in a February 2021 statement.
A KeyBank spokeswoman said the 701-705 Main St. location is the drive-through for the 502 Main St. branch.
In a statement, the bank described the closing of the Slatington branch and drive-through as a part of its "optimizing" its branch network. Customers will be able to visit the 2971 MacArthur Road branch in Whitehall Township.
"KeyBank realizes that the way clients interact with our branches is changing and we have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking," the statement said.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the federal regulator for large banks, posted the planned closings on its website.
Cleveland-based KeyCorp, which operates under the KeyBank name, had $181.2 billion in assets as of March 31. The bank operates a network of about 1,000 branches and 1,300 ATMs.
KeyCorp shares were trading at $18.03 Monday morning.