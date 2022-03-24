HARRISBURG, Pa. - A State Representative from the Lehigh Valley announced funding for two area hospitals.
State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh said in a press released that two hospitals in the 133rd District will receive more than $11.5 million in funding to support the health care workforce.
“These recent months have illustrated how vital our health care system is to keeping communities here in Lehigh County and across the commonwealth healthy, both physically and mentally,” said McNeill. “It’s critical that hospitals and other patient care facilities have sufficient staffing."
McNeill says that LVH and St. Luke’s will receive funding for the recruitment and retention of staff.
More than $7 million was allocated to Lehigh Valley Hospital, with $4.5 million in funding allocated to St. Luke’s Hospital.
According to McNeill, the funding represents a portion of $225 million in federal funding distributed under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Further details on facilities and hospitals receiving funding allocations are available on DHS’s website.