Taj (Saran) Singh has a passion for helping others, rooted in his faith.

"Growing up I always felt like I was taught to keep an eye out for those who are struggling and help out," he says.

Now a third-year med student, Singh knew he had the tools to help heal others.

He told 69 News, "I drive to work and I see the dialysis centers everywhere and I was just sad. There's got to be something we can do with students and I think that this may not fix all of it, but I think we can definitely lower the number of chronic conditions."

That's exactly what he set out to do. He and fellow med student Kyle Tio have opened a charity clinic in partnership with St. Luke's to feed, clothe and provide medical care to the underserved population.

"The more I went out to the community and volunteered and stuff, the more I realized that there's definitely a need for it here," says Tio.

The clinic held its grand opening Thursday and is located within the Center for Recovery at 315 Linden Street in Allentown. The medical clinic will run two Thursdays each month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

John Dillensnyder with Treatment Trends already works at the Center for Recovery and he's excited to add this new medical component, as he knows the people well who walk through the doors.

He says, "they often overuse the emergency room and they shouldn't, so I think this is an opportunity to really get some health care that they might not otherwise."

Singh and Tio hope the clinic does more than just provide care, but helps bridge a gap.

"This is huge for our education, but it's also huge for the community because we can build a bond as a health care provider," says Singh.

He and Tio are not only looking forward to helping the community, but can't wait to see what the people in the community teach them.