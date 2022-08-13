LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial.

Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson.

The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year.

Jayzell Sanders was with Johnson when he was killed. He took the stand yesterday.

Sanders says he was shot as he ran out of the car, and returned fire.

The Northampton County DA's office says all charges against Littles and Taylor are held over for court, except for those of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

Sanders is also facing charges for carrying a firearm without a license.