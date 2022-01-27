crime scene tape generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin is announcing two additional guilty pleas by two defendants charged in a 2020 Allentown homicide.

Officials say Nikolas Acevedo, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to Murder of the Third Degree; a felony of the first degree.

Pedro Acevedo-Solano, 21, also pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Serious Bodily Injury, Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana. 

Acevedo and Acevedo-Solano are both scheduled for sentencing on April 8.

On March 3, 2020, Allentown police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turner Street. The victim, Elijaah Rodriguez, 18, died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Acevedo’s and Acevedo-Solano’s alleged accomplice, Jamett Antonio Rivera, 23, pleaded guilty June 2021 to charges of Murder of the Third Degree and Robbery-Serious Bodily Injury, both felonies of the first degree.

Rivera was sentenced in November to 23 ½ - 48 years in prison.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.