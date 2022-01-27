ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin is announcing two additional guilty pleas by two defendants charged in a 2020 Allentown homicide.
Officials say Nikolas Acevedo, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday to Murder of the Third Degree; a felony of the first degree.
Pedro Acevedo-Solano, 21, also pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Serious Bodily Injury, Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana.
Acevedo and Acevedo-Solano are both scheduled for sentencing on April 8.
On March 3, 2020, Allentown police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turner Street. The victim, Elijaah Rodriguez, 18, died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
Acevedo’s and Acevedo-Solano’s alleged accomplice, Jamett Antonio Rivera, 23, pleaded guilty June 2021 to charges of Murder of the Third Degree and Robbery-Serious Bodily Injury, both felonies of the first degree.
Rivera was sentenced in November to 23 ½ - 48 years in prison.